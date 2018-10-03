DA lays criminal complaint against Bathabile Dlamini

The Constitutional Court asked the National Prosecuting Authority to consider whether Dlamini should be prosecuted for lying under oath before Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Minister for Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini.

The party wants her to be charged with perjury following her testimony at a court-appointed inquiry into her handling of the grants debacle when she was Social Development Minister.

The Constitutional Court asked the National Prosecuting Authority to consider whether Dlamini should be prosecuted for lying under oath before Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

He found her to have been an evasive witness, while the court said it appeared Dlamini was careful about the testimony she gave to avoid implicating herself.

The DA's Bridget Masango said: “This is an inquiry and will be sent off to the provincial office of SAPS, where someone will investigate. We believe the minister needs to be held to account as a public official and the laying of charges will do that.”

The DA has given President Cyril Ramaphosa an ultimatum to either remove Dlamini from his Cabinet by Friday or face a legal challenge.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)