DA demands settlement between Presidency & Seleke be made public
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday confirmed a deal was clinched, saying it meant Seleke would be leaving the public service.
CAPE TOWN - The DA is calling for the terms of the settlement reached between the Presidency and outgoing director-general of Public Enterprises Richard Seleke to be made public.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday confirmed a deal was clinched, saying it meant Seleke would be leaving the public service.
But Gordhan's statement has given no details of the settlement or the reasons for Seleke's departure.
Seleke was last year implicated in the leaked Gupta emails of allegedly passing on sensitive information to the family during his tenure as the department's chief accounting officer.
Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone says she's writing to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public the terms and conditions of the settlement with Seleke.
“It is very important that those who had a hand in giving the Guptas access to the public purse are exposed and investigated, and that they face the full might of the law for their actions. We will certainly not allow Mr Seleke to leave without the public knowing why, as this will compromise the critical objective and that cannot be allowed to stand.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
