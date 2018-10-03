DA demands settlement between Presidency & Seleke be made public

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

DA demands settlement between Presidency & Seleke be made public

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday confirmed a deal was clinched, saying it meant Seleke would be leaving the public service.

FILE: DA shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone. Picture: @Natasha9Mazzone /Twitter
FILE: DA shadow minister of public enterprises Natasha Mazzone. Picture: @Natasha9Mazzone /Twitter
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The DA is calling for the terms of the settlement reached between the Presidency and outgoing director-general of Public Enterprises Richard Seleke to be made public.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday confirmed a deal was clinched, saying it meant Seleke would be leaving the public service.

But Gordhan's statement has given no details of the settlement or the reasons for Seleke's departure.

Seleke was last year implicated in the leaked Gupta emails of allegedly passing on sensitive information to the family during his tenure as the department's chief accounting officer.

Democratic Alliance MP Natasha Mazzone says she's writing to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to make public the terms and conditions of the settlement with Seleke.

“It is very important that those who had a hand in giving the Guptas access to the public purse are exposed and investigated, and that they face the full might of the law for their actions. We will certainly not allow Mr Seleke to leave without the public knowing why, as this will compromise the critical objective and that cannot be allowed to stand.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA