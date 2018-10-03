CT protesters call on govt to address crime, gangsterism

More than 300 people from various communities including, Manenberg, Bonteheuwel, Mitchells Plain and Kensington participated in the march to Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-crime protesters in Cape Town have handed over a memorandum calling on the government to address crime, gangsterism and violence against women and children.

‪The march to Parliament and the Provincial Legislature was organised by the Western Cape United Safety Front.

#CrimeMarch Organisations handover a memorandum of grievances to government. KP pic.twitter.com/7Em5DgpEcm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 3, 2018

Avril Andrews from Mothers for Justice came with a bunch of letters from mothers whose children have been victims of crime.

"We want our voices to be heard. We want to express our disappointment in government."

Mymoena Scholtz from Where Rainbows Meet agrees, saying government needs to act on crime in the city.

"We have had enough of children being brutally raped and murdered, we are tired of the gangsterism in the community. We are tired of being hostages in our community."

The organisations would meet with government officials on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman in Steenberg.

The woman was shot multiple times in Montague Village during the earlier hours of Monday morning.

The Police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident on 1 October at about 2:20 am are under investigation.”

Van Wyk also said a murder case was opened for investigation.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)