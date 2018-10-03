CT police seek help to find suspect after attempted child kidnapping

CAPE TOWN - Police have released and distributed an identikit of a suspected child kidnapper.

A 10-year-old boy from Mitchells Plain reported to police that the man called him over and demanded he gets into his vehicle in front of the school gate last month.

The boy became afraid and ran back onto the school premises.

Police have yet to share the name of the school and the make and model of the white car the suspect was driving.

