CT clinic closed due to violent protests reopened

CAPE TOWN - The Wallacedene Clinic in Kraaifontein has been reopened.

An office at the facility was stoned during protests on Tuesday forcing its closure.

Patients had to be referred to other clinics.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says the violence was sparked by land invasions in the area, leading to the land invasion unit removing structures.

"In what has now become the inevitability of land invasion, the aftermath happened where people started stoning vehicles and attacking the clinic.”

(Edied by Mihlali Ntsabo)