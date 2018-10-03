CT clinic closed due to violent protests

It's unclear what led to the violence in Kraaifontein on Tuesday in which an office at the facility was stoned.

CAPE TOWN - The Wallacedene Clinic in Kraaifontein has been closed due to violent demonstrations.

It's unclear what led to the violence on Tuesday in which an office at the facility was stoned.

Patients have been referred to other clinics in the area.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said: “The situation will be assessed, and only then will a decision be made to reopen the clinic. The city condemns the violent attack on our staff and facilities in the strongest terms. This was also an attack on our most venerable residents, all of whom are ill and infirm.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)