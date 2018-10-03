CT clinic closed due to violent protests
It's unclear what led to the violence in Kraaifontein on Tuesday in which an office at the facility was stoned.
CAPE TOWN - The Wallacedene Clinic in Kraaifontein has been closed due to violent demonstrations.
It's unclear what led to the violence on Tuesday in which an office at the facility was stoned.
Patients have been referred to other clinics in the area.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said: “The situation will be assessed, and only then will a decision be made to reopen the clinic. The city condemns the violent attack on our staff and facilities in the strongest terms. This was also an attack on our most venerable residents, all of whom are ill and infirm.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
'It's not just rape, this person almost murdered a child'
-
EFF to take legal action against Sasha Martinengo over Malema 'monkey' comment
-
Martinengo concerned criminal case over Malema slur will ruin reputation
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
[WATCH] 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow case postponed
-
Sasha Martinengo defends Julius Malema 'monkey' remark
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.