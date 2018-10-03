CT activist group plans mass march over Metrorail's poor services

Members and commuters will gather at Cape Town station concourse.

CAPE TOWN - Activist group Unite Behind is planning a mass protest in Cape Town on Thursday against Metrorail's poor services.

Members and commuters will gather at Cape Town station concourse. The organisation says it will also launch its #DelayRepay campaign.

Organiser Zukie Vuka says until over 70 percent of trains run on time for three consecutive months, monthly ticket holders should be entitled to use their ticket for the duration of the next consecutive month. They are demanding that it starts immediately, with September monthly tickets extending into October.

“A lot of customers are not compensated for their tickets that they buy at Metrorail. There is still a lot of cancellations and delays, so because of the system that has failed, commuters have to pay the price.”

Vuka says commuters suffer daily because of state capture, corruption, mismanagement, loss of rail stock and infrastructure and organised crime.

The organisation also says its concerned about the safety of commuters. On Friday, three trains were set alight in the Cape.

“What we are saying to them is that they need to give us a safety plan that is centered on commuters. It must speak to the needs to commuters and obviously we want the to increase security."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)