Britain's Duchess Kate makes first solo outing after birth of third child
LONDON - Kate Middleton, wife of Britain’s Prince William, visited an inner-city London wildlife garden on Tuesday in her first official solo engagement since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, in April.
The Duchess of Cambridge, as Kate is formally known, was hugged by excited school children in the garden, where she joined in activities such as making crowns out of leaves.
Kate, aged 36, was dressed casually in jeans, a jumper and knee-high boots for the visit.
👑 Making leaf crowns with St Stephen’s School – The Duchess sees an example of the positive impact @SCTrust's activities have on children's emotional and physical wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/y7RUWMhyND— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2018
The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting @SCTrust Forest School and Wildlife Garden, which gives inner city children a unique opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world 🍃 pic.twitter.com/GdB9v20r2H— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2018
The Sayers Croft Forest School, which had more than 5,500 visitors last year, gives inner-city school children an opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world.
