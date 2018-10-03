Popular Topics
Britain's Duchess Kate makes first solo outing after birth of third child

The Duchess of Cambridge was hugged by excited school children in the garden, where she joined in activities such as making crowns out of leaves.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited an inner-city London wildlife garden on Tuesday 2 October 2018 in her first official solo engagement since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, in April. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
one hour ago

LONDON - Kate Middleton, wife of Britain’s Prince William, visited an inner-city London wildlife garden on Tuesday in her first official solo engagement since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, in April.

The Duchess of Cambridge, as Kate is formally known, was hugged by excited school children in the garden, where she joined in activities such as making crowns out of leaves.

Kate, aged 36, was dressed casually in jeans, a jumper and knee-high boots for the visit.

The Sayers Croft Forest School, which had more than 5,500 visitors last year, gives inner-city school children an opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world.

