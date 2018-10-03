Anti-crime protesters call on govt to act effectively on gangs
Demonstrators have marched through the streets of Cape Town’s City Centre this morning.
CAPE TOWN – Anti-crime protesters have again called on government to come up with more effective ways to tackle gangsterism.
Demonstrators marched through the streets of Cape Town’s city centre on Wednesday morning.
Following co-ordinated protests late last month in crime-riddled communities, organisations and residents from across the city are taking their grievances to the doorstep of Parliament and the provincial legislature.
With placards reading ‘gangsters must fall or our nation will’ much of their anger is aimed at gangs which hold areas hostage.
They are demanding decisive action from authorities such as putting more police officers on the ground.
#CrimeMarch Organisations says they’ve had enough and want action from government. KP pic.twitter.com/CDAxyGHFrb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 3, 2018
#CrimeMarch The Western Cape United Safety Front marching to Parliament, calling on government address gang violence and violence against women and children. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/MC14K0QK8f— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 3, 2018
