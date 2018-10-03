Popular Topics
Anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni (93) in hospital

His son, Sello Mlangeni, says the anti-apartheid icon has been in and out of hospital for the past two weeks and doctors have described his condition as unwell, but stable.

Former apartheid struggle stalwart and one of the last two surviving Rivonia triallists Andrew Mlangeni looks on at the inaugural George Bizos Human Rights Award in Johannesburg on 14 March 2018. Picture: AFP
Former apartheid struggle stalwart and one of the last two surviving Rivonia triallists Andrew Mlangeni looks on at the inaugural George Bizos Human Rights Award in Johannesburg on 14 March 2018. Picture: AFP
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Robben Island political prisoner Andrew Mlangeni (93) has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Mlangeni's family says doctors are treating the ANC veteran for an infection.

His son, Sello Mlangeni, has told Eyewitness News the anti-apartheid icon has been in and out of hospital for the past two weeks.

He says doctors have described his condition as unwell, but stable.

“We can only say that the hospital is in Cape Town, he has been admitted to a private hospital in Cape Town. Doctors say it is an infection, but they are dealing with it and his condition is a bit stable."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

