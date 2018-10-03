Anglican Church announces new measures to deal with sex abuse, harassment
Anyone wanting to be ordained as a clergyperson in the Anglican Church of Southern Africa will now have to provide a police clearance certificate.
CAPE TOWN - Anyone wanting to be ordained as a clergyperson in the Anglican Church of Southern Africa will now have to provide a police clearance certificate.
It's among new measures adopted by the church to deal with sexual abuse and harassment.
The church's leaders met last week to discuss the issue which has become a blight, especially on the Catholic Church.
Earlier this year, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba announced that the church will be taking steps to address claims of sexual abuse by clergy. Victims came forward with claims of abuse in Anglican parishes in the country when they were young boys in the 1970s and 80s.
New measures will now be implemented. Victims can report abuse to church leaders via email.
During last week's meeting, it was found that the church needs to make it easier for people to lay complaints and for better support to be provided.
The Canon Law Council - a legal body in the church - will be proposing changes to church legislation at the next Provincial Synod meeting in 2019.
In the meantime, all clergy up for ordinations, elections or consecrations will need to provide a police clearance certificate, which includes lay ministers.
This rule will be enforced from January 2019.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Martinengo concerned criminal case over Malema slur will ruin reputation
-
'It's not just rape, this person almost murdered a child'
-
[WATCH] 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow case postponed
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
EFF to take legal action against Sasha Martinengo over Malema 'monkey' comment
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.