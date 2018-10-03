ANC, Kathrada Foundation wish Andrew Mlangeni a speedy recovery

The 93-year-old struggle icon is said to be battling an infection. Doctors say he’s in a stable condition.

CAPE TOWN - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has wished Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni a speedy recovery following his admission to a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The 93-year-old struggle icon is said to be battling an infection. He is one of the two remaining Rivonia trialists along with Dennis Golberg.

The foundation's Zaakirah Vadi said: “We’d also like to note that 15 October will mark the 29th anniversary of his release from prison, together with other Rivonia trialists; and we hope in the coming days he’ll be well enough to mark this occasion with his family, friends and South African.”

At the same time, the African National Congress has called on South Africans to keep Mlangeni and his family in their prayers.

The party says Mlangeni’s contribution that led to the Rivonia trial where he stood shoulder to shoulder with Nelson Mandela and other trialists will forever be acknowledged.

The ANC says it’s in touch with Mlangeni’s family to monitor his condition.

Mlangeni’s family says they're at his bedside. His son Sello Mlangeni says the ANC veteran is receiving the best care possible.

“Doctors say it’s an infection, but they’re dealing with it. His condition is stable. That’s what we can say at the moment.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)