Akwaaba Predator Park offers R110k reward after 5 lions killed by poachers
JOHANNESBURG – The Akwaaba Predator Park in Rustenburg has expressed shock after five of its lions were slaughtered by poachers.
It’s understood the lions were poisoned by a group of poachers who cut through the perimeter fence on Tuesday.
When security saw them, the men fled the scene.
The parks manager Pieter de Jager says: “They came through the fence, they poisoned the lions and then they started to cut off the feet for the one lion in front, then the security went down and saw them.
“They immediately called me and when we got there they left everything there and started running.”
De Jager says they are offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the poachers.
“A reward of R110,000 has been put out to the public for any information.”
