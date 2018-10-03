7 arrested after deadly cash heist in Mthatha

Three security guards were disarmed and tied up before the safe was forced open and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

CAPE TOWN - Seven suspects have been arrested after a cash-in-transit heist left a motorist dead and another injured outside Mthatha.

Five people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, a day after a gang travelling in a bakkie shot at a security vehicle on the N2 in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo says two others were arrested within hours of the heist.

“Following that members from our tracking team followed up on information and a tip-off from our crime intelligence, which led to the arrest of a further five suspects on the Nigel off-ramp.”

