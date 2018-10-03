34 migrants drown in Mediterranean shipwreck, 26 survivors – UN

Joel Millman, spokesman of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), told Reuters: “The boat was adrift since Sunday with 60 people aboard.

GENEVA – Some 34 migrants have died in a shipwreck in the western Mediterranean, which 26 people survived, the UN migration agency said on Tuesday, citing the Moroccan navy and a Spanish aid agency.

Joel Millman, spokesperson of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), told Reuters: “The boat was adrift since Sunday with 60 people aboard. At least 34 have drowned, it looks like there were 26 survivors.”

The information came from the Moroccan navy and a Spanish non-governmental oragnisation Caminando Fronteras, he said.