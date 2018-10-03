Popular Topics
2 women arrested for dealing & possession of drugs in Parow

Police officers acting on tip-offs found more than a thousand Mandrax tablets worth R63,000 at one of the suspect's homes.

Mandrax tablets found by SAPS in Parow. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Mandrax tablets found by SAPS in Parow. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Two women have appeared in court for being in possession of large quantities of drugs in Parow.

Both suspects were arrested last weekend.

Police officers, acting on tip-offs, found more than a thousand Mandrax tablets worth R63,000 at one of the suspect's homes.

At the other woman's house, Mandrax tablets worth an estimated R37,000 was confiscated.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Cases of dealing in drugs and possession of drugs were registered for investigation. The abuse of illegal substances is one of the root causes of violent crime, and the members of Operation Combat are lauded for their efforts to take drugs off the streets.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

