2 women arrested for dealing & possession of drugs in Parow
Police officers acting on tip-offs found more than a thousand Mandrax tablets worth R63,000 at one of the suspect's homes.
CAPE TOWN - Two women have appeared in court for being in possession of large quantities of drugs in Parow.
Both suspects were arrested last weekend.
Police officers, acting on tip-offs, found more than a thousand Mandrax tablets worth R63,000 at one of the suspect's homes.
At the other woman's house, Mandrax tablets worth an estimated R37,000 was confiscated.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Cases of dealing in drugs and possession of drugs were registered for investigation. The abuse of illegal substances is one of the root causes of violent crime, and the members of Operation Combat are lauded for their efforts to take drugs off the streets.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Martinengo concerned criminal case over Malema slur will ruin reputation
-
'There should be no leniency when it comes to addressing racism'
-
'It's not just rape, this person almost murdered a child'
-
[WATCH LIVE] Nene gives evidence at state capture inquiry
-
[WATCH] Case against 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow postponed
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.