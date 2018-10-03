2 officials fired, 7 arrested on charges of corruption – Mantashe

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says he is cleaning up the department.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has revealed seven suspects linked to his department have been arrested on charges of corruption.

He says he is cleaning up the department. Manatashe has already closed two provincial offices, one in Mpumalanga and the other in Limpopo, which were engulfed with allegations of corruption and maladministration linked to the term of then minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

He was speaking at the Mining Joburg Indaba on Wednesday. He says he has now fired two officials with seven others facing the courts.

“There are seven people in court. Two have been fired in the department today, but we did not want to do that publicly. We wanted to keep it under the radar.”

