Zwelihle Renewal Group doesn't want councillors involved in mediation
The municipality says attempts to get the group to take part in mediation, including bringing in regional human rights commissioner Chris Nissen, has been unsuccessful.
CAPE TOWN - The Zwelihle Renewal Group says it's open to a mediation process, but without councillors.
The group was blamed by local officials for being behind the violent protests that brought Zwelihle to a standstill in July.
Although the situation has stabilised, the Overstrand Municipality is battling to get members of the group and ward councillors to sit around the same table. Members didn't attend a Zwelihle housing task team meeting last month, in which feedback was given on housing projects in the area.
The group's Theron Mqhu said: “We welcome mediation. We don’t have a problem with mediation. The only thing the municipality must understand is that the people of Zwelihle are disgruntled. They do not want the councillors of Zwelihle.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
