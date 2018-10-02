Will Smith to join his wife's Red Table Talk show

Will Smith will be joining his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for the new series of her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk'.

The 50-year-old actor didn't appear on the first series of Jada's hit talk show - which featured their 17-year-old daughter Willow and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and discussed their family life and other pressing topics - but it seems he's decided to take part this time around as he's signed up for series two, according to People magazine.

Red Table Talk returns on 22 October, and the Men In Black star will join his wife, 47, his daughter and mother-in-law to discuss reaching his 50th milestone birthday, after his dramatic bungee jump out of a helicopter over The Grand Canyon in September.

Will recently revealed the jump - which was done in honour of his 50th birthday on 25 September- saw him experience both "absolute terror" and "magnificent bliss".

He said: "This is some of the most beautiful stuff I have ever seen in my life.

"Nothing will ever be scarier than that. It goes from complete absolute terror to the most magnificent bliss you've ever felt."

As of the time of writing, it's unknown whether Will will accompany his wife for more than one episode of the show - which was nominated for a 2018 People's Choice Award for daytime talk show - but Pinkett Smith often covers topics including divorce and domestic violence, so Will could stick around to offer his input.

In the first series of the show, Willow even admitted her first introduction to sex was walking in on her parents when she was younger.

She said: "My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy.

"It was in Utah ... not Utah. Aspen. I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?' The room, it was dark. You know what I'm saying? It was silhouetted."