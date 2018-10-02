Water & Sanitation Dept gets another qualified audit
The department's annual report reflects a continuing inability to curb unauthorised and irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and a failure to act against the officials responsible.
CAPE TOWN - The National Department of Water and Sanitation has been given another qualified audit.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has made a grim assessment of the state of the department's finances, warning that they cast "significant doubt" on its ability to continue as a going concern.
The department's annual report reflects a continuing inability to curb unauthorised and irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and a failure to act against the officials responsible.
Makwetu based his qualified opinion on the department's R119 million overdraft and cumulative unauthorised spending of R933 million and an amount of just over R2 billion owing to creditors.
Citing a lack of internal controls, Makwetu says he couldn't determine the figures for irregular, fruitless and wasteful spending by the department and believes they're understated.
He has also red-flagged the department's water trading entity, which racked up fruitless and wasteful expenditure of more than R1 billion and irregular expenditure of nearly R5 billion. It is sitting with an overdraft of R1.4 billion, a slight improvement on last year's R2.1 billion.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Business
-
Hilton to double hotels in Africa in next five years - CEO
-
Sars to pay Moyane’s legal fees in now abandoned Adrian Lackay lawsuit
-
[LISTEN] How fuel price hikes will make food more expensive
-
[LISTEN] Tbo Touch on money & entrepreneurship
-
Mazda aims for all of its vehicles to be electric hybrid, EVs by 2030
-
[LISTEN] Adrian Lackay: There’s vindictiveness to Moyane’s legal tactics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.