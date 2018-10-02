[WATCH] Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up is everything!
Khabazela shares some of the most popular tweets, posts, and videos on 'What's gone viral'.
It is every sportsperson's dream to be called to represent their country.
Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up shows exactly how much the call-up means to him.
READ:What's Gone Viral: A gogo at graduation and tributes for superstar DJ, Avicii
Bafana Bafana will play against Seychelles for the Afcon 2019 qualifiers on 13 and 16 October.
Nodada’s reaction when he received the news that he would be part of the 🇿🇦 Bafana squad to face the Seychelles #iamCityFC #Bafana pic.twitter.com/oOZXTYdjZP— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 1, 2018
Elsewhere, a group of friends demonstrates that happiness doesn’t cost much. They literally stand on the edge of the road waiting for a truck to splash them with water.
Group of friends demonstrate that happiness doesn’t cost much (Video) - comedy, comedy and comics, comics, funny, funny cartoons, just for laughs, laugh it out, LOL, OMG, WTFPosted by Legnave Group of Internet Companies - LEGIC on Monday, 1 October 2018
Also on what's gone viral with Khabazela, a street singer turns a plastic bottle cap into his very own saxophone.
Another spectacular performance from this Legendary Street musician Daniel in George , Western Cape. 🎤🎸👌🏻Posted by Corne Edwards on Wednesday, 19 September 2018
Listen below to the full what's gone viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up is everything!
More in Entertainment
-
[WATCH] A woman gives birth...in a moving car
-
#AdamCatzavelosChallenge taking social media by storm
-
Who will come out victorious? Survivor SA's top 3 get candid on eve of finale
-
CapeTalk's own Jeanne Michel makes SurvivorSA top 3
-
Mick Jagger quips about Polish courts overhaul at Warsaw concert
-
Katie Price's children Princess and Junior living with dad Peter Andre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.