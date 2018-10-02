[WATCH] Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up is everything!

Khabazela shares some of the most popular tweets, posts, and videos on 'What's gone viral'.

It is every sportsperson's dream to be called to represent their country.

Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up shows exactly how much the call-up means to him.

Bafana Bafana will play against Seychelles for the Afcon 2019 qualifiers on 13 and 16 October.

Nodada’s reaction when he received the news that he would be part of the 🇿🇦 Bafana squad to face the Seychelles #iamCityFC #Bafana pic.twitter.com/oOZXTYdjZP — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 1, 2018

Elsewhere, a group of friends demonstrates that happiness doesn’t cost much. They literally stand on the edge of the road waiting for a truck to splash them with water.

Group of friends demonstrate that happiness doesn’t cost much (Video) - comedy, comedy and comics, comics, funny, funny cartoons, just for laughs, laugh it out, LOL, OMG, WTF Posted by Legnave Group of Internet Companies - LEGIC on Monday, 1 October 2018

Also on what's gone viral with Khabazela, a street singer turns a plastic bottle cap into his very own saxophone.

Another spectacular performance from this Legendary Street musician Daniel in George , Western Cape. 🎤🎸👌🏻 Posted by Corne Edwards on Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Listen below to the full what's gone viral with Khabazela:

