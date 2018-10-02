Popular Topics
[WATCH] Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up is everything!

Khabazela shares some of the most popular tweets, posts, and videos on 'What's gone viral'.

Cape Town City FC midfielder Thabo Nodada. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter
3 hours ago

It is every sportsperson's dream to be called to represent their country.

Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up shows exactly how much the call-up means to him.

READ:What's Gone Viral: A gogo at graduation and tributes for superstar DJ, Avicii

Bafana Bafana will play against Seychelles for the Afcon 2019 qualifiers on 13 and 16 October.

Elsewhere, a group of friends demonstrates that happiness doesn’t cost much. They literally stand on the edge of the road waiting for a truck to splash them with water.

Group of friends demonstrate that happiness doesn’t cost much (Video) - comedy, comedy and comics, comics, funny, funny cartoons, just for laughs, laugh it out, LOL, OMG, WTF

Posted by Legnave Group of Internet Companies - LEGIC on Monday, 1 October 2018

Also on what's gone viral with Khabazela, a street singer turns a plastic bottle cap into his very own saxophone.

Another spectacular performance from this Legendary Street musician Daniel in George , Western Cape. 🎤🎸👌🏻

Posted by Corne Edwards on Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Listen below to the full what's gone viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up is everything!

