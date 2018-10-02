'This government is discriminating against coloured people'

Protests flared up again as community members accused police of firing at them during a peaceful march

JOHANNESBURG – Ahead of Public Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane's expected visit to Westbury, residents say the coloured community in South Africa is being marginalised, as coloured people in the Western Cape and Gauteng are facing the similar challenges.

Residents say the government has paid little to no attention to their plight despite several calls to government.

They are continuing their demand that the Sophiatown Police Station be restructured and for the government to address them.

The Camissa Movement for Equality's Jerome Lottering says: “It can’t be that us here in Gauteng have the same problem like the people in the Western Cape and we’re seen as being delusional. This South African government is discriminating against coloured people and that has to stop.”

Protestors blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres with a high police presence overnight.

DA BLAMES POLICE

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on police to implement more stringent safety measures in Westbury, in Johannesburg.

At least 15 people have been wounded and five have been arrested since anti-crime protests started on Friday after a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang shooting.

The DA’s Solly Msimanga accused police of not doing enough to curb crime in the area, despite calls from the community for a stronger police presence.

“The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has increased the number of officers in the area to help fight crime, but the South African Police Service has not increased visibility and I think that’s worrying. The South African Police Service needs to be at the forefront of fighting crime.”

The DA has also expressed concern over Tembisa, where residents are also experiencing high levels of crime.

“It’s been very brazen in parts of Tembisa where people have been pointed with guns in their own homes and their houses ransacked. It can only be addressed when the South African Police Service and the metro police service pull together.”

