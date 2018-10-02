Somalia car bomb strikes EU convoy, no casualties: police
The armoured vehicles had Italian and EU flags on them. Police said the blast caused no casualties.
MOGADISHU – A suicide car bombing by Islamist group al-Shabaab hit a European Union armoured convoy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, damaging one vehicle but causing no casualties, police and the Islamists said.
A Reuters witness saw men towing their damaged vehicle after the explosion hit its rear end. The armoured vehicles had Italian and EU flags on them. Police said the blast caused no casualties.
“We targeted officers of EU forces with (a) suicide car bomb. We shall give details of casualties later,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group’s military operations spokesman told Reuters.
Al-Shabaab frequently carries out attacks in the Horn of Africa country.
The al Qaeda-affiliated militants want to topple Somalia’s Western-backed central government and impose their own rule based on their strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.
The European Union is one of the major sources of funding for the African Union-mandated peacekeeping force AMISOM which helps defend Somalia’s central government against the Islamists.
Popular in Africa
-
Namibia follows SA with land reform pledge
-
Melania Trump carves solo path in Africa visit
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
Tourist injured in Zim after trying to photograph elephants
-
Prince William wraps up Africa trip, Melania Trump begins continental trip
-
Prince William visits British troops in Kenya, trains with them
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.