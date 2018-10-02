Snow warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday

The Weather Services is expecting snowfall in the Drakensberg mountain on Wednesday morning, which will result in a huge drop in temperatures.

JOHANNESBURG - We might have to take out those jerseys we have just packed away.

The South African Weather Services is expecting snowfall in the Drakensberg mountain on Wednesday morning.

This will result in cool weather conditions throughout the whole week for the rest of the country, with a huge drop in maximum temperatures in Gauteng.

The snowfall is expected throughout the Eastern Cape Drakensberg, the Southern Drakensberg and into the central high Drakensberg.

The weather services’ Edward Engelbrecht said: "We have a cold front moving over the southern parts of the country which will spread today. There is a risk of localized heavy rain and flash flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal."

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.