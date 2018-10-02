Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday

SA Weather Services is expecting snowfall in the Drakensberg mountains from Wednesday.

We might have to take out those jerseys we have just packed away.

The South African Weather Services is expecting snowfall in the Drakensberg mountain on Wednesday morning.

This will result in cool weather conditions throughout the whole week for the rest of the country.

With a huge drop in maximum temperatures in Gauteng.

The snowfall expected throughout the Eastern Cape Drakensberg, the Southern Drakensberg and into the central high Drakensberg.

Snow Report SA posted this detailed forecast on their Facebook page:

ADVANCED FORECAST: Just when we thought winter was over, the weather data is suggesting that the biggest snowfall of the... Posted by Snow Report SA on Sunday, 30 September 2018

