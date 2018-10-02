Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
SA Weather Services is expecting snowfall in the Drakensberg mountains from Wednesday.
We might have to take out those jerseys we have just packed away.
The South African Weather Services is expecting snowfall in the Drakensberg mountain on Wednesday morning.
This will result in cool weather conditions throughout the whole week for the rest of the country.
With a huge drop in maximum temperatures in Gauteng.
The snowfall expected throughout the Eastern Cape Drakensberg, the Southern Drakensberg and into the central high Drakensberg.
Snow Report SA posted this detailed forecast on their Facebook page:
ADVANCED FORECAST: Just when we thought winter was over, the weather data is suggesting that the biggest snowfall of the...Posted by Snow Report SA on Sunday, 30 September 2018
This article first appeared on 702 : Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.