Sasha Martinengo defends Julius Malema 'monkey' remark
During the Hot91.9fm breakfast show, the presenter called Malema a 'monkey'. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Martinengo apologised but added he stood by what he said.
CAPE TOWN - Media personality Sasha Martinengo has defended the comments he made on radio, in which he called EFF leader Julius Malema a "monkey".
Hot91.9fm fired Martinengo with immediate effect following his remarks on the breakfast show. He said: “[And] people still listen to this monkey.”
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Martinengo apologised but didn't retract his comment.
He said: "I’m sorry if I offended anyone, but I stand by what I said. Anyone, irrespective of their race, colour, creed, religion, gender who disrespects a woman is a monkey.”
I’m sorry if I offended anyone,but I stand by what I said.— Sasha Martinengo (@F1sasha) October 2, 2018
Anyone, irrespective of their race, colour, creed , religion, gender who disrespects a woman is a monkey.
Lloyd Madurai, the managing director of Hot91.9fm, has described the incident as unfortunate and completely unacceptable. He has also apologised to the EFF leader.
“The values of this radio station include a full and unconditional commitment to the South African Bill of Rights and an all-encompassing respect for all our community irrespective of their political point of view. The statement by the presenter violated the station’s code of conduct and its commitment to our national democratic values and furthermore is viewed in an extremely serious light.”
He added: “The station will not tolerate at any stage such conduct and has dealt with same decisively. The station is fully committed to all members of our community equally irrespective of their political, ideological, religious or social viewpoints and stands for tolerance, equality and the constitutional rights of all.”
