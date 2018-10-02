Sars to pay Moyane’s legal fees in now abandoned Adrian Lackay lawsuit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Sars to pay Moyane’s legal fees in now abandoned Adrian Lackay lawsuit

The revenue service’s Sandile Memela says all the legal fees will be paid by Sars because Tom Moyane instituted the claim against Adrian Lackay in his capacity as the commissioner.

FILE: Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: Suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has confirmed that it will pay for suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s legal fees in the now abandoned lawsuit against the revenue service’s former spokesperson Adrian Lackay.

Sars and Moyane’s legal teams informed Lackay last week that they would no longer pursue the R12 million damages claim against him.

Moyane instituted the claim in May 2015 after Lackay made a submission to the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance and the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence in Parliament.

The revenue service’s Sandile Memela says all the legal fees will be paid by Sars because Moyane instituted the claim against Lackay in his capacity as the commissioner.

He was unable to say how much this will cost because the fees are still being determined by the legal teams.

Lackay was also not in a position to say how much he’s spent on responding to Moyane’s claim.

The commissioner had sought R2 million in damages for himself, and a further R12 million in damages for the revenue service.

LISTEN: There’s vindictiveness to Moyane’s legal tactics - Adrian Lackay

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA