Sars to pay Moyane’s legal fees in now abandoned Adrian Lackay lawsuit
The revenue service’s Sandile Memela says all the legal fees will be paid by Sars because Tom Moyane instituted the claim against Adrian Lackay in his capacity as the commissioner.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has confirmed that it will pay for suspended commissioner Tom Moyane’s legal fees in the now abandoned lawsuit against the revenue service’s former spokesperson Adrian Lackay.
Sars and Moyane’s legal teams informed Lackay last week that they would no longer pursue the R12 million damages claim against him.
Moyane instituted the claim in May 2015 after Lackay made a submission to the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance and the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence in Parliament.
He was unable to say how much this will cost because the fees are still being determined by the legal teams.
Lackay was also not in a position to say how much he’s spent on responding to Moyane’s claim.
The commissioner had sought R2 million in damages for himself, and a further R12 million in damages for the revenue service.
LISTEN: There’s vindictiveness to Moyane’s legal tactics - Adrian Lackay
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
