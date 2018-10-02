SABC calls on DA to stop making 'incorrect & misleading' statements on salaries

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s claim that the public broadcaster is planning on freezing salaries and hiring new staff.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has called on the Democratic Alliance (DA) to stop making what it calls incorrect and misleading claims that could undermine its efforts to get back on track financially.

This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s claim that the public broadcaster is planning on freezing salaries and hiring new staff.

The SABC has also denied the party's allegations that some board members and senior executives earn millions of rands.

The cash-strapped SABC is currently implementing a turnaround strategy in a bid to cut costs.

Spokesperson Neo Modudu denies this.

“We’d like to place it on record that the salaries of the recently appointed executives are board members. They have been significantly reduced and bear no resemblance as it’s quoted in the DA’s statement.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)