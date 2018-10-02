SABC calls on DA to stop making 'incorrect & misleading' statements on salaries
This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s claim that the public broadcaster is planning on freezing salaries and hiring new staff.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has called on the Democratic Alliance (DA) to stop making what it calls incorrect and misleading claims that could undermine its efforts to get back on track financially.
This comes after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s claim that the public broadcaster is planning on freezing salaries and hiring new staff.
The SABC has also denied the party's allegations that some board members and senior executives earn millions of rands.
The cash-strapped SABC is currently implementing a turnaround strategy in a bid to cut costs.
Spokesperson Neo Modudu denies this.
“We’d like to place it on record that the salaries of the recently appointed executives are board members. They have been significantly reduced and bear no resemblance as it’s quoted in the DA’s statement.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Magashule: Ramaphosa and I working to unite ANC
-
ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
-
[OPINION] The disgraceful duo of Dlamini and Gigaba
-
ANC confirms Supra Mahumapelo declines to be part of NW task team
-
Opposition parties call on govt to suspend fuel levy
-
Magashule: ANC to make submissions to inquiry over issues raised by banks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.