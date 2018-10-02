Rand remains under pressure
The rand remained under pressure as new vehicle sales data for September showed a 1.9% decline on Monday, reflecting weak demand in the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand retreated early on Tuesday, and local bonds fell amid subdued risk appetite.
The rand was 0.49% weaker at R14.2950 per dollar at 0645 GMT, having closed in New York at R14.2250.
The currency is expected to trade between R14.2000 and R14.4000 to the dollar on Tuesday, NKC African Economics wrote in a note.
The rand remained under pressure as new vehicle sales data for September showed a 1.9% decline on Monday, reflecting weak demand in the economy.
Investors are cautious following second-quarter gross domestic product data on 4 September which showed the economy had entered a recession.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 4 basis points to 9.080%, reflecting weaker bond prices.
Stocks are due open weaker at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.80%.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.