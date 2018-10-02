Rand remains under pressure

The rand remained under pressure as new vehicle sales data for September showed a 1.9% decline on Monday, reflecting weak demand in the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand retreated early on Tuesday, and local bonds fell amid subdued risk appetite.

The rand was 0.49% weaker at R14.2950 per dollar at 0645 GMT, having closed in New York at R14.2250.

The currency is expected to trade between R14.2000 and R14.4000 to the dollar on Tuesday, NKC African Economics wrote in a note.

Investors are cautious following second-quarter gross domestic product data on 4 September which showed the economy had entered a recession.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 4 basis points to 9.080%, reflecting weaker bond prices.

Stocks are due open weaker at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.80%.