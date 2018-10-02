Rain spoils most of day 2 in Port Elizabeth
It meant the game hardly progressed forward with the host initially moving from 305 for seven overnight to 345 all out and the visitors responding with 105 for two.
CAPE TOWN - Rain ruined the second day of the Domestic 4-Day Series encounter between the Warriors and Highveld Lions with only 41 overs sent down at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.
Sinethemba Qeshile recorded the only half-century of the day when he made a career-best 58 (111 balls, 11 fours).
The rookie right-hander, playing only his second franchise game and fourth first-class match, added 61 with Andrew Birch (35) for the eighth wicket, before falling to Beuran Hendricks.
The left arm-seamer ended the innings with three for 76, while Migael Pretorius claimed three for 87. The best of the bowlers was Aaron Phangiso (4/61), who picked up four wickets on day one.
In reply, Anrich Nortje (1/21) and Lutho Sipamla (1/20) claimed a wicket each to leave the Lions on 52 for two. But Proteas pair Stephen Cook (48) and captain Temba Bavuma (24) added an unbroken 53 for the third wicket to cut the lead to 240 by the close, the away side batting for 31.1 overs so far.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
