Power cuts in Orlando East following cable theft
Eskom says more than 2,400 customers have been left without electricity on Tuesday afternoon. Technicians are on the sites working to fix the problem.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says cable theft at its Orlando East substation has led to power cuts in the area.
The utility says more than 2,400 customers have been left without electricity on Tuesday afternoon.
#EskomGauteng #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 2, 2018
Cable theft leaves Orlando East customers in the dark @SowetanLIVE @SowetoUrban @MidvaalLM pic.twitter.com/Ls0ePNwykX
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says the thieves stole two 45-metre copper cables in two separate incidents.
He says technicians are on the sites working to fix the problem.
“The technicians are there, they are doing everything to restore power as soon as possible, especially before the evening peak hours. At this stage, I must caution that we do not know when the power will be restored, which is why we are urging customers and electricity users in that area to stay away from using electrical utilities because you never know when the power will be back.”
Eskom has called on the public to help it stop cable theft which is costing it billions every year.
Phasiwe added: “On average Eskom is losing between R2 billion to R4 billion a year just to replace the cables that are stolen, and especially for a company like us where we are financially constrained, we cannot afford to be replacing these cables regularly.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
