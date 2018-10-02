Popular Topics
Police probe vandalism of Rea Vaya bus station in Westbury

Protests against gangsterism entered the second day on Monday with residents calling on the army to intervene.

Westbury residents protest on Monday, 1 October, saying they have no confidence in the police, who they have accused of corruption and being on the payroll of drug lords. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
Westbury residents protest on Monday, 1 October, saying they have no confidence in the police, who they have accused of corruption and being on the payroll of drug lords. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating the vandalism of a Rea Vaya bus station in Westbury overnight during violent protests.

Protests against gangsterism entered the second day on Monday, with residents calling on the army to intervene.

This after a woman was killed last week and her niece injured in an apparent gang shooting.

Eight people were arrested on Monday and are due to appear in court.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane are expected to visit the area on Tuesday morning.

The police's Kay Makhubele says: “Since last night, they vandalised the Rea Vaya bus station but this morning it’s quiet. The police have been deployed and they’re still continuing monitoring. The major roads passing by the area are operating.”

Timeline

Comments

