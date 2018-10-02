Police probe vandalism of Rea Vaya bus station in Westbury
Protests against gangsterism entered the second day on Monday with residents calling on the army to intervene.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating the vandalism of a Rea Vaya bus station in Westbury overnight during violent protests.
This after a woman was killed last week and her niece injured in an apparent gang shooting.
Eight people were arrested on Monday and are due to appear in court.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane are expected to visit the area on Tuesday morning.
The police's Kay Makhubele says: “Since last night, they vandalised the Rea Vaya bus station but this morning it’s quiet. The police have been deployed and they’re still continuing monitoring. The major roads passing by the area are operating.”
Rea Vaya set on fire during unrest in Westbury. Why destroy services? #TotalShutdown @HermanMashaba @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/eTnPc18d4D— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 2, 2018
Westbury Reavaya station on fire ^TK pic.twitter.com/dY9RplrEzI— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 1, 2018
