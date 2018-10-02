Police hunt suspects behind Mitchells Plain cash-in-transit heist
On Monday, a group of armed men accosted a security guard as he was leaving the Promenade Shopping Centre.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for gunmen behind another cash-in-transit heist, this time in Mitchells Plain.
According to police, the security guard was robbed of a cash box with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects fled in different directions.
The police's Vishnu Naidoo said: “A group of armed gunmen confronted a security guard and they robbed him of a cash box. At this stage, we have mobilised around our activation plan.”
The police's 72-hour activation plan involves members from Crime Intelligence, Forensics, detectives and other specialised units.
In Eerste River a week ago, a group of armed men targeted a cash van travelling along Forest Drive.
Three people were wounded following a shoot-out with police, and two suspects have since been arrested.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
