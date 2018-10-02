Parliament appoints acting Registrar of Members’ Interests
Advocate Anthea Gordon was sworn in by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli in Parliament on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has appointed an acting Registrar of Members’ Interests to keep MPs in line and ensure that they declare their financial interests.
Her appointment follows the departure of Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara who vacated the position to go and head up legal services at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
Gordon is no stranger to Parliament. She served as the legal adviser to its former secretary Zingile Dingani during the Travelgate scandal.
She has also been a member of Parliament’s Legal Services Department, where she has advised the Home Affairs committee on the Gupta naturalisation matter among others.
Tsenoli says she plays a very critical role in Parliament.
“It is actually very critical and part of our overall integrity system that we must appoint an appropriately accredited person to be able to the handle the declarations that we do.”
Gordon started her new role on Monday and she doesn’t expect it to be easy.
“For me, taking up the position of acting registrar is a huge compliment, especially because it is an appointment that comes directly from the Speaker and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
