‘Officers blatantly ignoring crime in Westbury'

Westbury residents are calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to act and stop violent crimes in the area.

Westbury residents blocked off entrances to their community during a protest against 'police corruption' in the area. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Westbury residents blocked off entrances to their community during a protest against 'police corruption' in the area. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Frustrated Westbury residents are demanding an immediate response from police to the ongoing crime plaguing their community.

Residents have spent three days protesting what they call 'police corruption'.

The demonstrations were sparked by the fatal shootout in September that claimed the life of a woman and left her 10-year-old niece wounded.

Angry Westbury residents have told officials, including Public Safety MMC Michael Sun and national Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole, that officers are blatantly ignoring crime in their community.

Residents are calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to act and stop violent crimes in the area.

WATCH: Westbury shutdown: Bheki Cele makes promises

A woman says drastic measures are needed.

“We’re getting shot, I’m begging and pleading with the police; please install new stricter laws. When a woman or child is raped rather cut off the man’s penis.”

Cele says he can't promise a change in laws for now but he will take the community's concerns to Parliament.

GALLERY: Bheki Cele visits protest-hit Westbury

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

