Numsa vows to support fight against gangsterism in all communities
The union says residents must take control of their own future and that of their children by confronting gangsterism, drug dealing, unemployment and poverty.
JOHANNESBURG – As Police Minister Bheki Cele prepares to make his way to protest-hit Westbury on Tuesday morning, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has pledged its support to the fight against gangsterism in all communities.
It’s also condemned law enforcement agencies for what it calls the brutality and intimidation of protesters.
Now, Westbury residents have been protesting since last week when a woman was shot dead and her niece wounded in an apparent gang-related shooting.
Monday saw running battles between community members and authorities and a Rea Vaya bus station was torched.
Eight people were arrested.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, “We’re concerned about the fact that the police have been frankly very complacent in dealing with these issues in our communities. We find it strange that suddenly they’ve mobilised themselves against the community.”
WATCH: Westbury: Drugs, gangs and 'corrupt police'
Meanwhile, Joburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says the protests in Westbury have turned into criminal activity.
Police fired rubber bullets at the crowd and some protesters hurled rocks at officers who they accuse of taking bribes from gangsters and drug dealers.
Sun says the actions by community members are concerning.
"Some of the things that we saw, it’s no longer a community protest anymore. It has turned into a criminal activity. A lot of the mobs they are destroying property, as you have seen last night... a Rea Vaya station was completely destroyed, so we are very concerned."
He says there needs to be long-term solutions to dealing with crime and gangsterism in the community even after these protests.
“Since the incident happened last week Thursday, we have saturated the Westbury area with a high number of JMPD officers. We need to target the illegal firearms side. I think that’s where we are going to be intensifying our Operation Buya Mthetho within the City of Joburg.”
