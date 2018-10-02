NPA: Don't interview witnesses in ‘Dros rapist’ case, don't jeopardise it
Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has called on the public and journalists to follow the law to avoid jeopardising the case against the so-called Dros rapist.
He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday where his case was postponed to November for further investigation.
The 20-year-old suspect will remain in police custody.
NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku has cautioned journalists from speaking to witnesses who may have been present at the Dros restaurant in Silverton when the child was raped, saying doing so could jeopardise the police’s investigation.
“Section 154 of the Criminal Procedures Act is clear that you cannot interview witnesses.”
He’s also moved to clarify why Ninow had not been named in most media until now.
“Once the accused person has appeared in an open court, underline open court, and they’re older than the age of 18, then the name and the identity of the accused person can be revealed.”
On Tuesday, the media was granted permission to take pictures of Ninow but was not allowed to record proceedings.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
