Motorists: Govt needs to do something about fuel price
From the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, car drivers will have to fork out up to R1 more for a litre of petrol, while diesel will cost you R1.24 more.
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists in Sandton say government needs to do something about the latest fuel price hike urgently.
From the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, car drivers will have to fork out up to R1 more for a litre of petrol, while diesel will cost you R1.24 more.
Motorists say the increase is not only about petrol, but food and other basic monthly expenses which will also go up, as a knock-on effect.
Some motorists say the latest petrol price hike is affecting the way they now view the ANC, saying that government has squandered money leaving ordinary citizens to now foot the bill.
“I think there are a lot of things that they could have done differently and if they had done that then we would have not have found ourselves in situations where we have VAT increases, and now it’s petrol. Food prices are coming up next,” one motorist said.
“I live in Midrand and work in Pretoria and right now I am paying R2,600 a month for petrol with the R17 a litre I don’t know how I am going to do it,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Energy Department has blamed the weaker rand and the high crude oil price for the latest fuel price increase.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Sasha Martinengo defends Julius Malema 'monkey' remark
-
Calls for attempted murder charge against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
-
Manhunt launched after cash heist at CT mall
-
NPA: Don't interview witnesses in ‘Dros rapist’ case, don't jeopardise it
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.