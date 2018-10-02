Motorists: Govt needs to do something about fuel price

From the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, car drivers will have to fork out up to R1 more for a litre of petrol, while diesel will cost you R1.24 more.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists in Sandton say government needs to do something about the latest fuel price hike urgently.

Motorists say the increase is not only about petrol, but food and other basic monthly expenses which will also go up, as a knock-on effect.

Some motorists say the latest petrol price hike is affecting the way they now view the ANC, saying that government has squandered money leaving ordinary citizens to now foot the bill.

“I think there are a lot of things that they could have done differently and if they had done that then we would have not have found ourselves in situations where we have VAT increases, and now it’s petrol. Food prices are coming up next,” one motorist said.

“I live in Midrand and work in Pretoria and right now I am paying R2,600 a month for petrol with the R17 a litre I don’t know how I am going to do it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Energy Department has blamed the weaker rand and the high crude oil price for the latest fuel price increase.

