Mitchells Plain neighbourhood crime watch's bid for safer community

CAPE TOWN - A group of Mitchells Plain residents are sacrificing their time to make their community safer.

The Merino Blockwatch organisation in Westridge hosted an awareness day event at a local park on Saturday to reach out to the community and displace junkies smoking drugs.

The organisation's Duria Achmat said: “What they do is, in the morning, a few of the members would get up and they would patrol in the area, walk some of the people to the bus stops and the taxi ranks to prevent things from happening."

Achmat explains what the programme entails.

“The programme is more of like a neighbourhood crime watch, but the residents of the area have decided to all come together to try and make their neighbourhood safer.”

