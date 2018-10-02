Mitchells Plain neighbourhood crime watch's bid for safer community
The Merino Blockwatch organisation in Westridge hosted an awareness day at a local park on Saturday to reach out to the community and displace junkies smoking drugs.
CAPE TOWN - A group of Mitchells Plain residents are sacrificing their time to make their community safer.
The Merino Blockwatch organisation in Westridge hosted an awareness day event at a local park on Saturday to reach out to the community and displace junkies smoking drugs.
The organisation's Duria Achmat said: “What they do is, in the morning, a few of the members would get up and they would patrol in the area, walk some of the people to the bus stops and the taxi ranks to prevent things from happening."
Achmat explains what the programme entails.
“The programme is more of like a neighbourhood crime watch, but the residents of the area have decided to all come together to try and make their neighbourhood safer.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Sasha Martinengo defends Julius Malema 'monkey' remark
-
Calls for attempted murder charge against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
-
Lawyer tells court Dros rape suspect was assaulted by police
-
Snow warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.