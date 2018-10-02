Mazda aims for all of its vehicles to be electric hybrid, EVs by 2030
The Japanese automaker joins a growing number of global automakers who are planning to reduce emissions by producing more gasoline-hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery EVs.
TOKYO – Mazda Motor Corp said on Tuesday that all of the vehicles it produces by 2030 will incorporate electrification, while 5% of its cars will be all-battery electric vehicles (EVs).
“By 2030, Mazda expects that internal combustion engines combined with some form of electrification will account for 95% of the vehicles it produces and battery electric vehicles will account for 5%,” the automaker said in a statement.
Mazda has said that it plans to market an all-battery EV in 2020. On Tuesday it said it would develop two battery EVs, one which will be powered solely by battery and another which will pair a battery with a range extender powered by the automaker’s rotary engine.
