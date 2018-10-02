Man accused of raping girl (7) at Dros restaurant to appear in court
Police arrested the suspect two weeks ago after he was detained by members of the public at the restaurant after the alleged attack.
PRETORIA - A man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Pretoria restaurant will make his second court appearance on Tuesday.
Police arrested the suspect two weeks ago after he was detained by members of the public at the restaurant after the alleged attack.
It’s unclear if the rape accused has obtained legal representation or whether he will apply for bail.
The rape of a minor is considered a schedule six offence, which means the accused will have to show exceptional circumstances to permit his release on bail.
Posts doing the rounds on social media suggests there may be a protest outside the court.
The attack has shocked the nation and firmly put violence against woman, and children in particular, in the spotlight.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
[CARTOON] Prepare for Liftoff!
-
'This government is discriminating against coloured people'
-
ANC to talk to Mbeki & Zuma about their remarks on land reform, state capture
-
Magashule: Ramaphosa and I working to unite ANC
-
Manhunt launched after cash heist at CT mall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.