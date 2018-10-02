Popular Topics
Man accused of raping girl (7) at Dros restaurant to appear in court

Police arrested the suspect two weeks ago after he was detained by members of the public at the restaurant after the alleged attack.

Outside Dros where a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
29 minutes ago

PRETORIA - A man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Pretoria restaurant will make his second court appearance on Tuesday.

Police arrested the suspect two weeks ago after he was detained by members of the public at the restaurant after the alleged attack.

It’s unclear if the rape accused has obtained legal representation or whether he will apply for bail.

The rape of a minor is considered a schedule six offence, which means the accused will have to show exceptional circumstances to permit his release on bail.

Posts doing the rounds on social media suggests there may be a protest outside the court.

The attack has shocked the nation and firmly put violence against woman, and children in particular, in the spotlight.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

