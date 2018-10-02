Magashule: Ramaphosa and I working to unite ANC

Magashule confirmed on Monday that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) tasked the top six with looking into and investigating reports of an alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he will work with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the interest of South Africa and the ANC, saying this is the time to plot against divisions, poverty and unemployment.

The Sunday Times reported last month that Magashule, former President Jacob Zuma and leaders of the Youth and Women’s Leagues met in a secret meeting in Durban to discuss how to oust Ramaphosa.

Magashule may be involved in the alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa but he says the plot he’s involved in is of a different kind.

“This is the time to plot against poverty, this is the time to plot against unemployment, this is the time to plot against inequalities.”

He says that he and President Ramaphosa are preoccupied with the project to unite the ANC.

“We’re going to work together and we’ll continue working together in the interest of the people of South Africa and membership of the ANC.”

He has suggested that there is a western agenda to divide him and the president.

It was clear a few weeks ago already that Ramaphosa knew there could be a plot to oust him.

He said: “If there is any plot, what agenda are they serving? What mandate are they serving?”

But Magashule said he and the president get along just fine.

“We’re working together and united. We’re not focused on rumours. There are no international drivers who are going to detract us from our focus.”

He also confirmed that the alleged plot will now be investigated and dealt with by the top six leaders.

However, he failed to respond to questions from Eyewitness News about what the scope of the investigation would be, or how he and President Ramaphosa can be part of the team investigating something that concerns them both directly.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)