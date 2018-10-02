[LISTEN] Will ANC NEC disband MKMVA?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala talks to MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe about the ANC NEC's discussion on the call to disband the military veterans.

JOHANNESBURG - There was some speculation ahead of the African National Congress’ national executive committee (NEC) meeting about the future of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

Some within the African National Congress (ANC) have suggested that MKMVA be disbanded.

The NEC reportedly decided MKMVA and its rival uMkhonto weSizwe Council must establish one organisation.

Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala talks to MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe about the ANC NEC's discussions on the call to disband the military veterans.

Maphatsoe says the NEC concluded that the MKMVA should not be disbanded, but there should be a task team established jointly with the MK Council.

