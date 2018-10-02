Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Tbo Touch on money & entrepreneurship

| Talk Radio 702’s Ray White spoke to Tbo Touch about his hopes, fears, successes and failures when it comes to money.

JOHANNESBURG – Media entrepreneur Thabo Molefe, better known as Tbo Touch, is undoubtedly an inspiration to many young people in South Africa who want to be part of the entertainment industry.

But, what is his relationship with money and his attitude when it comes to business?

Talk Radio 702 host Ray White spoke to Touch about this and more in this week’s Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield.

Touch was entrepreneurial from a young age, creating an “Entrepreneurs Club” in high school where he received an award from Nedbank for his business skills.

He has over the past decade promoted numerous successful international shows in South Africa, bringing to our shores Akon, Keri Hilson, Vivica A. Fox, and boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather, among others.

“I’m from a family whose business is people, the church is people. Radio, TV is people [and] you can’t be in this business and not stand people.”

To listen to the audio above for more.

