[LISTEN] If you owe e-tolls, expect to be summoned

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) recorded a significantly smaller loss over the past calendar year.

It has dropped from R4.9 billion in the previous year to just over R260 million. However, Sanral has been forced to take over R1 billion from its non-toll portfolio to fund the tolling portfolio.

There have been mixed messages over the fate of e-tolling in Gauteng, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has said that while extensive discussions about e-tolls have taken place in government, a decision to scrap them has not been made.

Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa spoke to Inge Mulder – Sanral’s chief financial officer – who agrees that e-tolls are a concern and says if you owe e-tolls, you must expect to be summoned.

“It is not selective. It was a slow start, but they are issuing the summonses in bulk and there is a huge amount of summonses going out and I think at last count I saw about 5,000 of them.”

