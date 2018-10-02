[LISTEN] How fuel price hikes will make food more expensive

Radio 702 | Ray White interviews FNB Business senior agricultural economist, Paul Makube, about the fuel price hike announcement.

JOHANNESBURG - Ray White Whitfield interviews FNB Business senior agricultural economist, Paul Makube, about the fuel price hike announcement.

From Wednesday, motorists will pay almost R17 a litre for both grades of petrol and diesel will cost around R15.65 cents a litre.

Makube says consumers are already battling with many other increases given the worsened state of the economy.

He says the cost prices from the agricultural side will be felt and this will result in losses of profits and they will be looking to pass these costs to households.

