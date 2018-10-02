Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Dros rape accused to remain in custody

| The EFF has also called for the accused rapist to be charged with attempted murder, as he raped a young child which could have resulted in the seven-year-old dying.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-year-old Nicholas Ninow who has been accused of raping a seven-year-old child at the Dros restaurant in Silverton will remain in custody after his case was postponed until 1 November.

Civil rights and political groups, including the ANC Women's League and EFF, gathered outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court to show support for the girl's family. Some civil rights movements have called for the restaurant’s management to be affirmative when they give out their public statement regarding the incident and offer support to the family.

The EFF has also called for the accused rapist to be charged with attempted murder, as he raped a young child which could have resulted in the seven-year-old dying.

Ninow is facing several charges, including rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

For more information listen to the audio above.

