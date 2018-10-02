[LISTEN] Complexities around Westbury protests explained

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Steven Segeels, a chairperson of West Code Initiative and City of Johannesburg MMC Public Safety Michael Sun about the problems faced by the community of Westbury.

JOHANNESBURG - The west part of Johannesburg known as Westbury remains on lockdown.

This is after residents in the early hours of Monday morning protested high levels of gangsterism and alleged drug dealing in the area.

Residents say the government has paid little to no attention to their plight despite several calls to the government.

They are continuing their demand that the Sophiatown Police Station be restructured and for the government to address them.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Steven Segeels, a chairperson of West Code Initiative and City of Johannesburg MMC Public Safety Michael Sun about the problems faced by the community of Westbury.

Segeels says the organisation is a development initiative that was started by a group of "homeboys" who realised that there are issues in the area.

Sun says he can sense the frustration and anger of the Westbury residents.

