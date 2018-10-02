Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Adrian Lackay: There’s vindictiveness to Moyane’s legal tactics

| Former Sars spokesperson Adrian Lackay shares his views with Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown on the behaviour of suspended revenue service commissioner Moyane, particularly now that he’s going the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane and the revenue service have dropped a three-year-long civil action with the former spokesperson at the institution, Adrian Lackay.

Lackay had been sued in 2015 for a combined claim of R12m in damages for alleged defamation.

The claim stemmed from a submission he had made to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance and the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

This was after he had resigned as a spokesperson for Sars in March 2015.

Lackay was among a slew top executive who left Sars following the so-called rogue unit narrative being perpetuated in the media.

Lackay shares his views, with Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown, on the behaviour of Mr Moyane, particularly now that he’s going the Constitutional Court.

“In my experience and view of Mr Moyane, there’s a vindictiveness to his legal tactics, of playing proverbially the man and not the ball,” says Lackay.

For more information listen to the audio above.

