Limpopo bus driver denied bail after deadly accident

JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo man who was driving a bus involved in the fatal accident last month has been denied bail.

At least nine people were killed in the accident. The bus was travelling from Limpopo to Gauteng when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

The suspect tried to flee the country to Zimbabwe when he slipped out of the hospital that he and the surviving 51 bus passengers were taken for medical attention.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the man appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

“He was denied bail and his case was postponed to 9 October for further investigation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)