Limpopo bus driver denied bail after deadly accident
The bus was travelling from Limpopo to Gauteng when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo man who was driving a bus involved in the fatal accident last month has been denied bail.
At least nine people were killed in the accident. The bus was travelling from Limpopo to Gauteng when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
The suspect tried to flee the country to Zimbabwe when he slipped out of the hospital that he and the surviving 51 bus passengers were taken for medical attention.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the man appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
“He was denied bail and his case was postponed to 9 October for further investigation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Snow Warning: Extreme weather conditions expected from Wednesday
-
Sasha Martinengo defends Julius Malema 'monkey' remark
-
#DrosRape suspect remanded in custody, case postponed to 1 November
-
Manhunt launched after cash heist at CT mall
-
Calls for attempted murder charge against Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow
-
[WATCH] 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow case postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.